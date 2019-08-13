Food trucks get NPS welcome at Glen Canyon Recreation Area

PAGE, Ariz. — In 2018, for the first time in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area history, the National Park Service authorized Commercial Use Authorizations (CUA’s) for food trucks at Lone Rock and Lees Ferry.

Rig2Flip Catering, LLC along with the National Park Service celebrated the food truck's opening at Lone Rock Beach with a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 5.

According to NPS, there are currently over 130 CUA’s operating in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the park is accepting applications year round, including proposals for new types of visitor services.

"We are so excited to be the first to serve food at Lone Rock," said Rig2Flip co-owner Brad Owens and Kate Sease. "It has been a long process to get park approval and now we are just thrilled to share our passion for flavorful food with others."

The park service has approved new CUA business opportunities every year for the last three years.

Current services provided at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area through approved CUA’s include guided fishing, hiking/backpacking, canyoneering and hiking with packstock. Other services include both land based and water based photography workshops, hunting, kayak/canoe, land tours, kayak/standup paddleboard instruction, waterski/wakeboard, marine salvage, scuba instructions, vessel caretaking services, vessel launch and retrieval service (privately owned only) and minor vessel repair.

Additionally, CUA’s were recently approved for launch and retrieval of motorized vessels (less than 26 feet, commercially owned only) and launch and retrieval of human powered vessels (commercially owned only).

Rig2Flip owners said they hope to be at Lone Rock on Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

“Then our season will begin again in May 2020 out there,” Owens and Sease stated. “We will be in the town of Page, Arizona year round. Our menu, location and times vary but we update on Facebook@Rig2flip.”

The CUA permit program authorizes businesses to provide certain commercial services not typically provided by concessioners within the boundaries of a unit of NPS. Applications are open to the public, there is no deadline. The first step in obtaining a CUA is the submission of a CUA application request form (pdf file), which includes a $300 application fee. More information about CUA’s is available from the Commercial Services Office at (928) 608-6320.

According to the park service, an annual NPS report shows that Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has become one of the National Park System’s top economic drivers. According to the economic benefits report, over 4.3 million visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument in 2018 spent $417.5 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 6118 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $283.1 million.

More information and updates about Rig2Flip Catering is available on their Facebook page at FB@rig2flip.