Man sentenced for sexual abuse in decade-old case at Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. — A U.S. District Judge handed down a 30-month prison sentence in July to a man who pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor. The judge and U.S. Attorney also commended the ISB Special Agent who investigated the case for her determined efforts in bringing justice to the victims.
The special agent faced considerable challenges during the investigation; the abuse occurred in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area eight years before it was reported to law enforcement in 2010.
Despite the time lapse, the agent gathered evidence that Blain Arno Pannell engaged in sexual misconduct with two underage family members. The abuse started around 2002; in June of that year, Pannell took the juveniles out onto Lake Powell on his boat. After providing them with alcohol and marijuana, Pannell sexually abused them both.
“Today’s outcome is a testament to the dedicated work of the National Park Service in diligently investigating a pattern of misconduct that had occurred many years earlier,” said U.S. Attorney John Leonardo. U.S. Attorneys Patrick Schneider and Dimitra Sampson prosecuted the case.
Pannell is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Information provided by NPS
More like this story
- Woman found guilty of aiding a fugitive in Grand Canyon National Park sentenced to prison
- Man sentenced for DUI, assault and other violations in Grand Canyon National Park
- Arizona man sentenced to time served in sweat lodge sex contact case
- Manhunt cancelled: Texas fugitive arrested in Grand Canyon National Park
- Closure: Rector pleads guilty to 8-year-old’s 2014 murder, faces life in prison
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.