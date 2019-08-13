Photo highlights: Grand Canyon School strides into new school year

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon School Students Return Aug. 5 2019
Grand Canyon School students return to class Aug. 5. Clockwise from left: students enjoy their first day in culinary arts class; two girls wait in the cafeteria for classes to start; students take a break for lunch after a busy morning; students pause for a picture on their way to class; recess is a welcome break in the afternoon and bikes are a popular way for student transportation.
Photos/Erin Ford and Cyndi Moreno
