Angels Landing trail in Zion temporarily closed for repairs

Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park, in Utah. National Park Service officials say the popular Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park in southern Utah will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP, File)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 20, 2019 11:36 a.m.

    • SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — National Park Service officials say the popular Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park in southern Utah will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Tuesday.

    According to a press release crews will be replacing posts that support the chain sections on the trail. It is expected to re-open Thursday morning.

    The trail to Angels Landing has protective chains along a 1,000-foot (304.8-meter) drop off on the way to 360-degree views of the canyon’s colorful 270 million-year-old rock layers cut by the Virgin River.

    Visitors will still be able to access the nearby Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail within the park during repairs.

