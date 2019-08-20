Angels Landing trail in Zion temporarily closed for repairs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — National Park Service officials say the popular Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park in southern Utah will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Tuesday.
According to a press release crews will be replacing posts that support the chain sections on the trail. It is expected to re-open Thursday morning.
The trail to Angels Landing has protective chains along a 1,000-foot (304.8-meter) drop off on the way to 360-degree views of the canyon’s colorful 270 million-year-old rock layers cut by the Virgin River.
Visitors will still be able to access the nearby Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail within the park during repairs.
More like this story
- Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown
- Access to national parks in US Southwest a mixed bag during shutdown
- Access road for Zion National Park reopening after repairs
- Repair and maintenance to temporarily closes Ribbon Falls Bridge in Grand Canyon National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park closing over shutdown problems
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.