Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 21

Grand Canyon School Board meeting Aug. 21

The Grand Canyon School Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in the board room located in the district office. Agendas and minutes from previous meetings are available at https://www.grandcanyonschool.org/domain/201.

Wholesome Human Series: Are you balanced? Aug. 22

The Rec Center will host the third in a series of talks designed to meet special challenges of community members living and working at Grand Canyon. The series of eight talks will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Rec Center.

The next talk, “How to cope with stress,” will cover several ways to deal with everyday stress. Topics include tools for better sleeping, how to deal with conflict, walking to reduce stress, using nature to de-stress, and better money management. These talks are free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 22 and 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 22 and 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Movie Night: “The Sun is Also a Star” Aug. 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Sun is Also a Star” (Rated PG-13) starring Yara Shahidi, Anais Lee and Charles Melton. A hopeless romantic ambivalent about his future in medical school falls for a hard-luck young woman who doesn’t believe in love. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip Aug. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 14. Cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Three-day overnight Las Vegas trip Aug. 27-29

The Rec Center will host a trip to Las Vegas Aug. 27-29. Cost is $175 per person and includes lodging and round-trip transportation. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

GCC seeking host families for Celebration of Art participants

Grand Canyon Conservancy is looking for volunteers to be host families for artists participating in the 2019 Celebration of Art. Visiting artists will need accommodations Sept. 6-15. Most will leave before sunrise and return after sunrise. Hosts are not obligated to provide meals but may do so if they wish. More information is available by contacting Heather Peeters at (928) 638-7156.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Music Festival Aug. 23 and Sept. 7

Celebrate 36 years of outstanding artists and commissions of new music inspired by Grand Canyon. Visit website at grandcanyonmusicfest.org for special centennial performances.

Fee Free day Aug. 25

Grand Canyon National Park will join national parks around the U.S. in celebrating fee free day August 25.

Celebration of Art Sept. 6-15

Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks. Artists are invited to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this week are shown at the historic Kolb Studio in an Exhibition and Sale that takes place over four months.