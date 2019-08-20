Drowning victim recovered at 249 feet from Wahweap Marina near Page

PAGE, Arizona – On Aug. 18, NPS dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a call from 911 for a report of a man who had jumped in the water and not resurfaced.

Rangers were dispatched to the Lake Powell Resort’s main marina in the Wahweap District of the park. Once rangers arrived on scene they found that the victim appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at a depth of 20 to 30 feet. Because of safety concerns, recovery was suspended until daylight hours on Aug. 19.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the victim at 10:53 a.m. at a depth of 249 feet.

Jacob Jessop, a 31-year-old male from Colorado City, Arizona was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Assisting were NPS Rangers, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Visitors are reminded about the dangers of swimming in marinas which has led to that activity being prohibited.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office