Echoes from the Canyon: history presentation shares a piece of Grand Canyon's past

Natisha Tackett, Laurel Brierly and Bethany Cherry in 'Jake and the Santa Fe Gang' Children's Theater performance. (Bryan Maul/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 20, 2019 10:26 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Echoes From The Canyon 2019

    Visitors to Grand Canyon were treated to "Echoes from the Canyon," a living history presentation Aug. 16-18 on the South Rim. Visitors heard from a collection of figures from Grand Canyon's past as they reminiscenced on the life, love, loss and wonder many found on the Rim. Clockwise from left: Natisha Tackett, Laurel Brierly and Bethany Cherry in 'Jake and the Santa Fe Gang' Children's Theater performance, a visitor pets a mule during a mule demonstration, Duane Smith gives a presentation as Buckey O'Neill, Celia Dubin reenacts a Harvey Girl at El Tovar Hotel, Jason Nez presents 'Landscapes and Cultural Identity' at Shrine of the Ages and Ron Brown slips into character as John Hance during a history walk.

    Photos/Bryan Maul, NPS

