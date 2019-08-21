Castle Fire Crews Begin Mop Up and Suppression Repair

GRAND CANYON NORTH RIM, Ariz. -- As the Castle Fire burns through the remaining pockets of unburned vegetation within its interior, smoke production from the wildfire is expected to diminish over the coming days.

The total size of the 19,368-acre Castle Fire, which has spread across the full extent of the pre-determined planning area established for it, has not changed in more than a week. Fire crews made significant progress yesterday mopping up the wildfire's perimeter by locating and extinguishing interior hot spots. Management of the wildfire is expected to be returned to local resources as early as the end of this week.



Today, firefighters will continue to focus on patrolling and mopping up the fire's perimeter. They will also begin using heavy equipment to clear interior roads, rehabilitate and repair suppression scars, and remove hazardous snags along roads. One area remains within the fire's perimeter on the north end that continues to produce significant smoke. Crews are monitoring this area closely, and smoke production is expected to diminish as the fire consumes the heavy fuels that had built up there.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest