Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 28

Movie Night: “The Hustle” Aug. 30

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Hustle” (Rated PG-13) starring Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Alex Sharp. Two female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the men who have wronged them. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Tusayan Fire Department Celebration Night at Wagon Wheel Saloon Aug. 30

The Wagon Wheel Saloon will host a Celebration Night for the Tusayan Fire Department from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30. All proceeds from drink sales will directly benefit the fire department.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 31. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip Aug. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 14. Cost is $50 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

GCC seeking host families for Celebration of Art participants

Grand Canyon Conservancy is looking for volunteers to be host families for artists participating in the 2019 Celebration of Art. Visiting artists will need accommodations Sept. 6-15. Most will leave before sunrise and return after sunrise. Hosts are not obligated to provide meals but may do so if they wish. More information is available by contacting Heather Peeters at (928) 638-7156.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Music Festival Aug. 23 and Sept. 7

Celebrate 36 years of outstanding artists and commissions of new music inspired by Grand Canyon. Visit website at grandcanyonmusicfest.org for special centennial performances.

Celebration of Art Sept. 6-15

Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks. Artists are invited to paint “en plein air” (outside on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this week are shown at the historic Kolb Studio in an Exhibition and Sale that takes place over four months.

Bike Your Park Day Sept. 28

Bike Your Park Day: FREE Entrance to National Parks

The National Park Service and Adventure Cycling team up for the Bike Your Park Day. Celebrate our public lands by joining thousands around the U.S. to explore your park by bicycle.