Celebration of art returns to Grand Canyon Sept. 7-15

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The 11th Annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art takes place Sept. 7-15 at Grand Canyon National Park.

Celebration of Art is an annual tradition at the park, providing a vibrant experience for visitors, a venue for artists inspired by the Canyon and a successful fundraiser to benefit a dedicated art venue at the South Rim. Art plays a critical role in the appreciation of our national parks, and this event helps to keep the artistic tradition part of the Grand Canyon experience. To date, the event has raised more the $1 million.

In honor of the park’s Centennial Celebration, this year’s Celebration of Art will feature guest artists Ed Mell — who produced art for the park’s other summertime celebration, the Grand Canyon Music Festival — and Erin Hanson, who developed the modern style of open-impressionism while painting the vast landscapes of the Colorado Plateau.

This year’s Celebration also features several new artists — including a large, talented group of female artists from around the country — as well as returning favorites including Jim Cogan and Joshua Been, who was voted last year’s Best in Show.

Each year, at the end of the event, artists participate in a quick draw, in which they have two hours to finish a painting in the park. The piece will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the ramada near Bright Angel Trailhead.

Since its inception in 2009, Celebration of Art has invited participating artists to paint en plein air (outside, on location) for a week at Grand Canyon. The works produced during this time are shown alongside studio-produced pieces at the historic Kolb Studio in an exhibition and sale that extends for four months.

Visitors and residents will have an opportunity to watch the artists paint along the South Rim as they interpret the ever-shifting light and shadow, land forms and vibrant colors of the vast landscape. In addition, there will be free artist demonstrations scheduled at various locations at the canyon during the week.

The Celebration of Art exhibit and sale opens at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 and will be open daily through Jan. 20, 2020 at the historic Kolb Studio at the South Rim of Grand Canyon. Admission is free and open to the public.