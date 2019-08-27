Vehicle charging stations available parkwide

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Six Electric Vechicle (EV) charging stations are now available for visitors to use at Maswik North, Canyon Village Market and Yavapai Lodge.

Three additional charging stations were installed for National Park Service (NPS) and partner staff members to use at the park headquarters and Xanterra general offices.



The National Park Foundation, NPS and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) partnered with BMW of North America to donate 100 EV charging stations for locations in and near national parks. This project kicked off in April 2017 with the first electric vehicle charging stations installed at Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

“We are excited to offer this service to visitors and are grateful to our supporting partners. This project supports our goals for energy conservation and clean air,’’ said Acting Park Superintendent Woody Smeck.

The park stated that the availability of EV options offers more public access for EV destination travel and assists in reducing air pollution in parks and gateway communities. Five additional EV charging stations were installed as part of this program, two in Tusayan at the Grand Hotel and three at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams.

“The automobile has long been central to the great American vacation in national parks,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “While our treasured landscapes offer familiar vistas time after time, the automobile has changed greatly, and parks want to meet the needs of our visitors who use electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Through this joint effort between BMW of North America, the Department of Energy, and the National Park Foundation electric vehicle drivers will have more places to charge the car while recharging themselves with nature and parks.”

Information provided by NPS