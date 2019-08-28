Coconino County Fair kicks off Labor Day weekend

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 70th annual Coconino County Fair takes place this Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff.

The County Fair is a community event where adult and youth exhibit animals and handicrafts, and people can enjoy entertainment acts, carnival rides and games. It is hosted by Coconino County Parks & Recreation.

Headliner musical acts

Aug. 30 – Big Chad & The Southern Gentlemen

Aug. 31 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Sept. 1 – Tropicalisimo Apache Nueva Imagen

Sept. 2 – Thunder & Lightnin’

Additional entertainment includes The Jones Benally Family, Sihasin, The Reckless Band, Banda La Llegadora, Rhythm Edition, Quinn and the Confluences and other local and regional acts.

Strolling acts include Chef Ray Presents, Steve’s Fun Balloons, April Gallegos Balloon, the Flagstaff High School Band, and Mariachi Mar y Sol. Variety acts include The Perceptives, Rubber Chicken Show and Magician Larry Wilson.

The County Fair also lapidary and silver smithing demonstrations, Life in the Beehive: the importance of bees; sheep to shawl demonstration, processing washed sheep wool fleece; llama, alpaca and camel fiber and spinning demonstrations; rug braiding, crocheting and needlework demonstration and more.

Service animals are welcome at the Coconino County Fair, but pets are not permitted at the fairgrounds.

The County Fair has complimentary park and ride services to the fair from NAU and King St. (County Health and Human Services department). The shuttle stop at NAU runs all four days, while the shuttle stops at King St. runs Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1) during the fair.

Ways to save at the Fair:

• Take the free shuttle to the Fair

• Ride your bike to the Fair

• Foodie Friday: A variety of select fair food items will be sold for $5 on Friday, Aug. 30. Food vendors participating in the $5 Meal Promotion are asked to sell a meal including: one entrée, one side, and one beverage for $5. This promotion will take place on Friday, Aug. 30 only. This program gives everyone a chance to purchase “fair food” during School’s Day. Coconino County Parks and Recreation will provide vendors a sign to advertise.

• $1 off admission coupon found on Nackard Pepsi products at several grocery stores in Coconino County.

• $2 off adult admission coupons and $1 off senior and youth admission coupons can be found at several newspaper outlets in Coconino County.

• Military discount: active, retired, and veterans have a $7 adult admission all Labor Day Weekend.

Fair hours:

Friday –Sunday, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. -10 p.m.,

Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fair carnival hours: Friday –Sunday, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.;

Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults $8, seniors and children (6-12) $5, Military (with ID) $7 and children (5 and under) Free.

Parking at the fairgrounds is $5.

More information on the County Fair, tickets, and entertainment line-up is available at http://www.CoconinoCountyFair.com or call the Coconino County Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 679-8000.