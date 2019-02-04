Heavy snow is on the way for Williams and Flagstaff

A cold front is beginning to roll through Arizona bringing gusty winds and significant snow accumulations, according to the National Weather Service in Bellemont.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week as a west coast storm system slowly moves into Arizona.

The heaviest and most widespread precipitation is expected Tuesday night through noon Wednesday across northern Arizona due to cold frontal passage. Southwest facing slopes along the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau could see accumulating snowfall as early as Monday evening due to moistening upslope flow.

Monday, Feb. 4

Light rain and snow showers will develop over the higher terrain. Monday night through early Tuesday, light accumulating snow is possible above 6,000 feet, mainly over Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Tuesday into Wednesday, a strong cold front is forecast to cross the region. Much colder temperatures, gusty southwest winds from 35-45 mph, and significant snow accumulations are possible above 5,500 feet. Snow levels fall to 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning. Blowing and drifting snow could also develop.



Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Williams is expected to receive 9-13 inches of snow, Flagstaff 8-12 inches, Grand Canyon South Rim 4-8 inches and Grand Canyon North Rim 12-18 inches.

Thursday Feb. 7

Thursday and Friday, fair weather is expected to return, though it will remain cold. Forecast uncertainty increases over the weekend. There is a chance of precipitation but confidence is low.

Winter driving conditions are to be expected – travel could be hazardous Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wind could also cause drifting snow.