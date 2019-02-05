Editorial: Government transparency is necessary for a thriving community

Government. We have it at all levels — locally, regionally and federally, it’s an essential element of our country and provides services that are necessary to society.

We at Grand Canyon News are dedicated to holding your government officials and government bodies accountable. This is an important aspect of the News.

In light of several recent controversies in the town of Tusayan, we at the News want to endorse government transparency.

In Novemeber 2018, the Tusayan Town Council made the decision to no longer stream council meetings. This decision was made following an October 2018 council meeting in which conversations between council members and representatives of the Stilo development group were recorded and posted online. Instead of apologizing for the recordings and making the meetings readily available to the public’s ears, the council went the opposite direction, making some wonder what it is the council had to hide.

We at the News believe government trasparency is absolutely necessary to build a healthy community that is responsible and can thrive in future decision making processes. We urge the town of Tusayan to restore the audio stream starting with the February council meeting.