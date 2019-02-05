Grand Canyon Chamber highlights efforts at annual luncheon

Grand Canyon Chamber president ClayAnn Cook introduces the Chamber board officers at its annual luncheon Jan. 31. Chamber of Commerce manager Laura Chastain gave an update of the agency’s activities to increase winter and overall visitors to Tusayan, including hosting LA Times bloggers to experience the area from different walks of life and encouraging their followers to book a trip. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
