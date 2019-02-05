Grand Canyon students explore careers at Papillon Helicopters in Tusayan

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters hosted Grand Canyon School’s Career Exploration classes Jan. 31. The high school students learned about the wide range of occupations in Papillon’s operation, from customer service representatives and helicopter pilots, to ramp operators and avionic technicians.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.