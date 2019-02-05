Judge orders evidentiary hearing for Rector after guilty plea withdrawn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A March 4 evidentiary hearing has been set for a man awaiting sentencing in the death of an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl.
At a hearing Monday in Kingman, a Mohave County Superior Court judge vacated the judgment and sentencing of Justin James Rector that were scheduled for Jan. 30.
The 30-year-old Rector pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder after deciding to represent himself in the case, but now wants to withdraw his plea.
He recently wrote a note to the judge saying the plea agreement was unjust and wants a chance to explain.
The hearing will deal with Rector’s motion.
Under the plea agreement, Rector faces life in prison for the killing of Isabella Grogan-Cannella.
She was found strangled in a shallow grave near her home in September 2014.
