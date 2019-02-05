Yabba-Dabba-Done: Fred, Wilma and the gang bid farewell as Bedrock City closes after 47 years

Bedrock City, which opened in Valle, Arizona in 1972, closed Jan. 28 after being sold to a new owner. California business partners Troy Morris and Ron Brown plan to build a new tourist attraction, Raptor Ranch, on the site. Morris plans to keep the popular brontosaurus slide as part of a children's play area in tribute to the park. The licensed Hanna Barbara characters and themes will be demolished as they were not purchased as part of the sale. The Coconino County Supervisors voted 4-1 to allow the raptor-themed attraction featuring bird shows and exhibits, as well as recuperation for injured birds and educational opportunities.