APS lowers residential electricity bills; crisis bill pay assistance still available

PHOENIX — APS has lowered monthly bills more than $3 on average for residential customers. Overall, the average APS customer’s monthly bill is $9.59 less than it was on March 1, 2018, which includes $119 million in savings passed along to customers from federal tax reform.

“We are always looking for ways to keep our product affordable, as well as safe, clean and reliable,” said Stacy Derstine, APS cice president of customer service. “That’s how for 20 years APS rates have stayed below the rate of inflation. We pass savings on to customers when our costs to serve them come down.”

The reduction is a result of more sales of electricity to other Western states via an innovative energy trading program; lower operating costs at APS power plants due to cheaper fuel prices; and being paid to take excess solar generation from California. Customers will see this decrease in the power supply adjustor (PSA) line on their monthly bill starting tomorrow.

“Although APS continues to work to make power affordable, we know some of our customers may still need assistance to pay their electricity bill, and offering them help is the right thing to do,” said Derstine. “For example, our Energy Support Program offers a 25 percent monthly discount that can make a big difference for customers who qualify.”

Customer resources also include Crisis Bill Assistance. Since August, APS has added $2.5 million more to the regular annual funding of this program, which includes $500,000 specifically for customers affected by the federal government shutdown. And APS spokesperson said crisis assistance for federal employees will continue to be available for several weeks after the shutdown.

Information provided by Arizona Public Service