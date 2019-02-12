Celebration of Art’s John Cogan one of few chosen as an ARC associate living master

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — New Mexico landscape artist and annual Celebration of Art participant John D. Cogan was recently selected as an associate living master by the Art Renewal Center (ARC). The ARC honors only a few living artists each year with this distinction, basing it on the achievement of a high level of artistic skill and accomplishment.

Part of the ARC mission is to create the largest reference database on the Internet for realistic art, including an on-line museum with thousands of high-quality images of works by the greatest painters and sculptors in human history, alongside an encyclopedic online art reference library of historical texts, essays, biographies and articles, providing a technical and historical resource for artistic information.

Cogan has participated in Grand Canyon’s annual Celebration of Art every year since 2009, winning Best of Show in 2015. Cogan’s painting “Out of the Depths” is a permanent installment in the park’s collection.

Locally, John’s art has been collected by San Juan College, San Juan Regional Hospital and Citizen’s Bank, and his paintings have also traveled internationally, with several in the collection of the Sultan of Oman.