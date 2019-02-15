Heavy snow expected Sunday and Monday in northern Arizona

The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is on the way for northern Arizona.

A cold and stormy weather pattern will affect northern Arizona this weekend through next week.



Friday night and Saturday:

A cold front crosses the region, with a general 1-3 inches of snow accumulating above 6,000 feet elevation.

Sunday and Monday:

A colder storm with low snow levels is forecast. Significant snow amounts above 4,000 feet elevations, with light snow amounts as low as 3,000 feet. Approximately 9 to 15 inches of snow forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, 5 to 9 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim, 4 to 6 inches for Sedona and 6 to 10 inches for Prescott.

Dangerous winter driving conditions are expected with poor visibility. Snow levels could reach low elevations. Unmaintained roads at higher elevations could become impassable.

Information provided by the National Weather Service Flagstaff.