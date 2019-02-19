Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 20

NOTE: The chili dinner at Grand Canyon School has been canceled due to expected inclement weather.

“The Sisters Brothers” Feb. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Sisters Brothers” (Rated R) starring John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1850s Oregon, a gold prospector is chased by the infamous duo of assassins, the Sisters brothers. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Family movie night “Toy Story” Feb. 27

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Feb. 27. This week’s film is “Toy Story.” More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Utah Shakespeare Festival presents “Macbeth” March 4

The Grand Canyon Community Library will sponsor a live performance of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” by the Utah Shakespeare Festival at 7 p.m. March 4 in Shrine of the Ages. The performance is free and open to the public.

Dodgeball Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open dodgeball games in the gym from 5 to 7 p.m.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 viewing party Sundays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a viewing party for The Walking Dead Sundays at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Community Choir meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon Community Choir meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center piano room. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. in the Rec Center multi-purpose room. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.