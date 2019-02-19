Parks in Brief: Zion National Park, Tuzigoot National Monument, Acadia National Park

Park rangers rescue man trapped in quicksand in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Park rangers rescued a 34-year-old Arizona man in frigid temperatures Feb. 16 after his leg became trapped in quicksand.

The man hiked up the Left Fork Trail with a companion and became trapped up to the knee in quicksand. His partner was able to call for help after hiking out about three miles, and the search and rescue team was able to locate both hikers by the afternoon. The man was treated for hypothermia, exposure and extremity injuries on site while rangers worked to free his leg. They managed to free him late in the evening and spent the night with the patient in the backcountry during a snowstorm. Because of ongoing winter storms, a helicopter dispatched to hoist the patient out of the area wasn’t able to make contact until the snow storms cleared up the next afternoon. The patient was air-lifted to an ambulance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument

CLARKDALE, Ariz. — On March 9, the National Park Service and the Astronomers of Verde Valley invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument to explore the skies.

The star party will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation on archaeo-astronomy with Ken Zoll of the Verde Valley Archeology Center. Telescopes will be open for public viewing from 7-9 p.m. Arts and crafts activities will also be provided for our young astronomers. This event is free and open to the public.

Cold weather is expected; park officials advise visitors to dress warm and bring your own mug for complementary hot tea, courtesy of the Western National Parks Association store. Visitors are also advised to wear close- toed shoes and bring flashlights with a red filter. Camp chairs are recommended.

NPS offers summer teacher fellowships at Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service (NPS) is recruiting six Acadia Teacher Fellows to spend the summer learning about Acadia National Park’s diverse natural and cultural resources, and ways to protect them. Teachers will be selected to work on Mount Desert Island and at Schoodic Point. Acadia National Park invites full-time, K-12 public classroom school teachers to apply online by March 1.

The Acadia Teacher Fellowship program strives to connect teachers and students to national parks. Priority is given to classroom teachers from public schools with students who are underrepresented, economically disadvantaged, or have limited access to parks.

Acadia Teacher Fellows will receive weekly stipends, teaching materials from Eastern National, the park’s bookstore partner, and shared park housing as available. Additional benefits include a free class field trip to Acadia or a national park site near their school, plus assistance with designing an outdoor classroom at their home school.

Information provided by NPS