Photo highlights: Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival

Celebrating Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary, the annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival highlighted issues like uranium mining on the Colorado Plateau as well as adventures on public lands. National Geographic cinematographer Peter McBride premiered his film “Into the Canyon,” documenting a 700 mile sectional thru-hike by McBride and Kevin Fedarko.
