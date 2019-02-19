Photo highlights: Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival

Celebrating Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary, the annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival highlighted issues like uranium mining on the Colorado Plateau as well as adventures on public lands. National Geographic cinematographer Peter McBride premiered his film “Into the Canyon,” documenting a 700 mile sectional thru-hike by McBride and Kevin Fedarko. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Celebrating Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary, the annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival highlighted issues like uranium mining on the Colorado Plateau as well as adventures on public lands. National Geographic cinematographer Peter McBride premiered his film “Into the Canyon,” documenting a 700 mile sectional thru-hike by McBride and Kevin Fedarko. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: February 19, 2019 10:37 a.m.

    • Celebrating Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary, the annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival highlighted issues like uranium mining on the Colorado Plateau as well as adventures on public lands. National Geographic cinematographer Peter McBride premiered his film “Into the Canyon,” documenting a 700 mile sectional thru-hike by McBride and Kevin Fedarko.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.