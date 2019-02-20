County activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – In anticipation of the impending winter storm, an Emergency Operations Center by Coconino County Emergency Management (CCEM) will be opened from 6 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21 to 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22.

County personnel are coordinating services in preparation for the upcoming storm.

The storm is set to start tonight and continue into Friday. The U.S. National Weather Service predicts 4-8 inches of snow in the lower elevations of the county and as much as 3 feet in higher elevations. Winds of up to 20-30 mph are expected throughout the storm.



Coconino County Emergency Management is working with County Public Works, Law Enforcement agencies, the city of Flagstaff, ADOT, utility companies and other community partners to ensure a coordinated response for any adverse impact the storm may have on residents. CCEM and the American Red Cross are preparing emergency shelters in Flagstaff, Williams and Forest Lakes if they become necessary.

CCEM is also monitoring storm effects, road conditions, closures, power outages and any other effects on mass transit. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is working with CCEM to assist in the County’s emergency response.

To sign-up for emergency notifications visit www.coconino.az.gov/emergency. People should call 911 during an emergency.

Emergency storm preparation:

Have on hand

· Three days of non-perishable food and water (one gallon per day per family member)

· First aid kit and extra supply of medication

· Personal hygiene supplies, extra clothing, footwear, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags

· Extra food for pets and livestock

· Flashlight, extra batteries and a battery-operated radio

· Alternate heat source (kerosene, wood, etc.)

· Snow shovels

· An emergency plan for the entire family

Vehicle preparedness

· Winterize your vehicle (antifreeze, wipers, battery, snow tires)

· Carry an emergency kit consisting of tire chains, blankets, tow strap, jumper cables, flashlight, water, first aid kit, ice scraper, extra clothing, and appropriate tools

· Keep the gas tank at least half full

· When traveling, let someone know your intended route and expected time of arrival

· Allow extra time for travel and drive accordingly

· Extra blanket and food

· Cell phone and charger

Information provided by Coconino County