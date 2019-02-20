Grand Canyon School closed Feb. 21

Grand Canyon School will be closed Feb. 21 because of inclement weather.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said the area can expect an extended period of heavy snow from late Feb. 20 through Feb. 21. Snow will begin to tapper off into Feb. 22.
The Grand Canyon could receive up to two feet of snow.
