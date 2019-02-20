Travel troubles anticipated during coming Arizona storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Winter storm warnings blanket northern Arizona as forecasters say a coming storm is expected to drop heavy snow in coming days and create "difficult to impossible travel conditions."

The National Weather Service and state transportation officials urge drivers to delay travel during the storm, which will begin hitting the region late Wednesday night and continue through Friday afternoon.

Expected snowfall amounts include up to 2 feet (0.6 meter) in Flagstaff and around the Grand Canyon area.

As a safety precaution, Grand Canyon National Park rangers anticipate closing East Rim Drive (AZ Highway 64 east) as early as 2 p.m. Feb. 20. For updated road conditions, call 928-638-7496 and check weather.gov and az511.gov regularly.