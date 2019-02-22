Grand Canyon National Park receives 12 inches of snow during winter storm, North Rim up to 22 inches

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon received about 12 inches of snow during a winter storm that moved through the area Feb. 20-22.

Measurements taken at Desert View Watchtower indicated about a foot of snow for the South Rim. The North Rim recorded almost twice that amount, totaling out Feb. 22 at 22 inches.

While the park remains open, park officials advise visitors to delay travel if possible and take safety precautions if travel is necessary. Highway 64 eastbound to Desert View Watchtower remains closed at this time.

Gateway towns of Flagstaff and Williams received more snow than the South Rim, with Flagstaff breaking a long-held record with 38 inches. Williams received 37 inches.

Responding to calls for stuck vehicles, slide-offs and crashes, DPS troopers aided more than 400 motorists during the storm. DPS said the department received around 400 calls for stuck vehicles and slide-offs, and responded to about 76 crashes on northern Arizona roads.

If travel in northern Arizona is necessary, ADOT advises visitors to exercise caution and check road conditions regularly. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed. Officials also remind traveler not to pull off to the side of the road for snowplay.