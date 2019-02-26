Grand Canyon celebrates 100th anniversary Feb. 26.

In celebration of turning 100 years old, the park is hosting a commemoration ceremony from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Visitor Center Plaza. In honor of the occasion, no fees will be collected, and the event is free and open to the public.

Commemoration activities will start at 10 a.m. with cultural demonstrators and family activities at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center on the South Rim. Flagstaff's Sechrist and Knoles Elementary school choirs will present two concerts in honor of the Grand Canyon at 10 a.m. and noon. Visitors are invited to participate in the commemoration ceremony at 1 p.m featuring remarks from Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Conservancy leadership, and a commendation reading and plaque reveal by Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs. After the ceremony, Grand Canyon School’s fourth grade class will lead a Happy Birthday sing along.

In the evening, visitors are welcomed to join Sunny Dooley for a program on Diné winter stories at 7 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Theater.

Visitors are encouraged to join the fun online by following Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram for special contests and activities.