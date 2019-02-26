Grand Canyon man sentenced for domestic violence

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man arrested in December 2018 during a domestic violence dispute — during which a park ranger discharged his firearm — has been convicted and sentenced to probation and counseling.

Alexander Cabrera, 39, was sentenced Feb. 25 to a year of supervised probation and must attend domestic abuse and anger management counseling. The court also ordered that Cabrera may not own, possess or have access to firearms, ammunition, destructive devices or dangerous weapons. Cabrera pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence — disorderly conduct (fighting, threatening, and violent behavior) at a separate court hearing.

Cabrera’s arrest and subsequent sentence stems from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2018, in the employee cabin area near Maswik Lodge. Park officials said Xanterra security and park rangers had been called to the area several times during the evening in response to an ongoing domestic dispute and other conflicts involving Cabrera. During the altercation, which became physical, tasers were used but were ineffective — the ranger did discharge his firearm, but no one was shot.