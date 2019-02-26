Markus K brings Busking for Unity tour to Bright Angel Lodge March 1-2

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Busker and street musician ambassador Markus K will bring his unique brand of music, called blues fusion, to Bright Angel Lodge from 6-10 p.m. March 1-2. The concert is free and open to the public.

Originally from Holland, Markus lived for 28 years in the United Kingdom, where he fronted his own band. In 2017, he left the band life and struck out on his own, touring Europe as a busker, or street musician. Setting up with only a guitar, drum and a looper, Markus has been offering his unique brand of blues fusion on street corners ever since.

“Playing on the street has been my most rewarding experience. There is a very direct connection with people from all ages and walks of life and the response has been amazing,” he said.

In 2018, he traveled to India, where he released one of his most popular videos, “Jamming with the Cobra Gypsies.”

He finances his worldwide adventures with the tips he receives busking, and often incorporates anecdotes from his travels into his performances.