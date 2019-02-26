Tonto National Monument to host Heritage Days March 9-10

ROOSEVELT, Ariz. — In recognition of Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month, Tonto National Monument will host its Heritage Days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 10.
Activities will include prehistoric technology demonstrations, Apache dancers, kids’ activities, and representatives from Archaeology Southwest, the International Dark-Sky Association and more. The event is free and open to the public.
The Lower Cliff Dwelling will be open for self-guided hikes from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with rangers available to answer questions. The Upper Cliff Dwelling, which normally requires a reservation, is open for self-guided hikes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Visitors are advised to bring sturdy shoes, sunscreen, water and snacks. Parking will be limited, especially for RVs and over-sized vehicles; carpooling is encouraged.
Tonto National Monument protects two cliff dwellings built by the Salado people over 700 years ago. Established as a national monument in 1907 by President Teddy Roosevelt, the cliff dwellings were part of the early archeological preservation movement in America.
Information provided by NPS
