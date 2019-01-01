Annette McGivney, author of Pure Land to visit Bookmans for signing Jan. 12

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Taking the world by storm and winner of the National Outdoor Book Award for Literature, Pure Land has been flying off the shelves at Bookmans’ Flagstaff among other book stores.

Pure Land tells the story of the brutal murder of Japanese tourist, Tomomi Hanamure in the Grand Canyon.

Throughout the book author Annette McGivney shares her journey of discovery, investigation, and navigation through her own life crisis.

In the book, McGivney explores Hanamure’s own life and upbringing as an adventurous Japanese woman who often visited the American Southwest, the life of her murderer and the various ways this gruesome act of violence affected families, friends, communities, and McGivney herself.

The story unfolds against a vast backdrop spreading from Japan to the Grand Canyon.

On Jan. 12, Bookmans Flagstaff is hosting McGivney for a have a short reading followed by a Q and A and an opportunity for guests to have their copy of Pure Land signed by Annette. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is located at the Bookmans store, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch Rd.

“We are so excited to host local author Annette McGivney this January. Pure Land is only gaining in popularity and this riveting tale has quickly become a favorite among Bookmans patrons and staff alike!” said Caity Evans, Bookmans Flagstaff Marketing Coordinator.

This event is completely free and open to the public. The Bookmans Cafe will offer a discount on all cafe beverages during the event and copies of Pure Land will be available for purchase before and during the event. More information on An Evening With Annette McGivney is available at http://bookmans.com/events/annette-mcgivney-author-of-pure-land/

Information provided by Bookmans Flagstaff