APS volunteer recognized for clean-up work at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Waddell resident Melissa Irwin believes in the power of volunteerism. She has given freely of her time and talents to organizations like Best Buddies, St. Vincent de Paul, and Grand Canyon Association. It is this selflessness that lead to her recent recognition by fellow employees at APS with the Employees’ Choice Community Service Award.

She along with one other individual and team from the company were honored at the fourth annual APS Community Service Awards Ceremony Dec. 4.

In addition to her role as engagement chair with Best Buddies, an organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Irwin also dedicates her time to assisting with Grand Canyon clean-up activities with fellow APS employees and serving at St. Vincent de Paul.

“I have found within myself a deep desire — and even calling — to serve,” said Irwin. “Now, I continually seek out opportunities to help others through volunteering my time, as well as in every day interactions with colleagues, friends, and everyone with whom I interact.”

In addition to the award, Irwin, who is a business analyst with APS, received $2,500 for the Grand Canyon Association.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to community, APS created the Community Service Award to honor full-time employees who have demonstrated dedication to the well-being of their communities by volunteering with a nonprofit organization.

In 2017, APS employees volunteered more than 100,000 hours to nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve. Additionally, nearly 300 APS employees serve on boards of directors throughout the state.

Information provided by APS.