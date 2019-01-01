From the judicial bench: What will you be doing in 10 years?

Most of us, if asked that question, probably have hopes, dreams, and other ideas of what we hope to be doing in 10 years, but honestly we don’t know. Many dynamics will affect our lives over that time, many planned and predicted, and many we didn’t expect. One thing that is quite certain though, is that the staff of the Williams Justice Court will continue to bring excellent court services to the town of Tusayan.

With the town council signing a 10-year Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for court services last summer, we are committed to providing the best court to the town for the long-term. Designed with flexibility to change with potential varying town dynamics, the IGA provides a stable and cost effective core service for the citizens of Tusayan. We have been holding court at the town hall for over five years now and we look forward to finding ways to improve service and access to justice for all the customers using the town’s court.

We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you into the future.