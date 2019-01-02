More snow on the way for Williams, Grand Canyon

Winter weather will continue across the Wiliams, Grand Canyon and Flagstaff areas with more snow accumulation expected over the weekend.

Jan. 4

Sunny, with a high near 48. There will be light and variable wind coming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be clear, with a low around 20 degrees.

Jan. 5

Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. There is 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Jan. 6

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Later that night there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Accumulation of 6 to 8 inches is expected for Williams and 3 to 4 inches is expected for Grand Canyon Village.