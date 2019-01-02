More snow on the way for Williams, Grand Canyon

Winter weather will continue across the Wiliams, Grand Canyon and Flagstaff areas with more snow accumulation expected over the weekend.
Jan. 4
Sunny, with a high near 48. There will be light and variable wind coming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be clear, with a low around 20 degrees.
Jan. 5
Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. There is 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Jan. 6
Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Later that night there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Accumulation of 6 to 8 inches is expected for Williams and 3 to 4 inches is expected for Grand Canyon Village.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.