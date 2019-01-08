Around the Canyon: week of Jan. 9

Friday Night Flix: “Bad Times at the El Royale” Jan. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Bad Times at the El Royale” (Rated R) starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johnson. Circa 1969, several strangers, most with a secret to bury, meet by chance at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one night, everyone will show their true colors — before everything goes to hell. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank



The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed January 16. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Jan. 16

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Family movie night Jan. 16

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Jan. 16. More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Flagstaff shopping trip Jan. 18 & 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Jan. 18 and 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Mac-n-Cheese cook-off Jan. 19

A Mac-n-Cheese cook-off will be held at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Laughlin beat-the-winter getaway Jan. 21-23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a three-day trip to Laughlin, Nevada Jan. 21-23. Cost is $70 per person and includes transportation and lodging. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.