Phantoms run over El Capitan, drop game to Ask Fork

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After a West Coast Jamboree tournament, the Lady Phantoms won two in their return to northern Arizona.

The Lady Phantoms defeated El Capitan 67-34 at home Jan. 4. The Lady Phantoms took control of the game early, going up by 15 points over the Lady Eagles after the first period. The Lady Eagles went on a 16-5 run to threaten in the second quarter, but were never able to erase the Lady Phantoms’ lead. After blanking the Lady eagles 22-0 in the third, the Lady Phantoms finished out the game strong in the final period to secure the win.

Savannah Longhoma torched the Eagles for a season-high 32 points, including 18 points from beyond the arc. Longhoma also pulled in 6 rebound and had eight steals in the victory. Cayli Miles put up 22 points and had eight assists; Kara Austin grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lady Phantoms traveled to Ash Fork Jan. 5 for a Route 66 Classic rematch. The team came away with a decisive win during a game in which they never trailed. The Lady Phantoms jumped out to a big lead early, holding the Lady Spartans to just one basket in the first period. After going even in the second quarter 8-8, the Lady Phantoms sealed the win on a 22-11 run in the second half.

Sophomore Alana Keebahe led the Lady Phantoms in scoring with 16 points, including draining four shots from the three-point line. Longhoma and Miles followed with 11 and 10 points respectively; Maria Dugi contributed 8 points and Makiah Kennedy tossed in 6 points.

Phantoms fly over El Capitan, lose to Ash Fork by 3 points

The Phantoms soared to victory over the El Capitan Eagles 60-39 Jan. 4 on their home turf. The Phantoms played with a balanced, consistent scoring attack led by Aleryn Reid, who went 9-of-13 from the floor with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals. Melakai Longhome contributed 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds while Cordell Bob added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Phantoms lost a heart-breaker the following day, as the Ash Fork Spartans won 50-47 in Ash Fork Jan. 5.

The Phantoms came out strong in the first period, holding the Spartans to just five points. After trading baskets in the second, the Phantoms went into the locker room clinging to a four-point lead. The Phantoms slowed in the third period and were unable to find their shots as the Spartans went on a 14-point run to erase their deficit and build a double-digit lead. The Phantoms offense came alive again in the final frame, but they were unable to overcome a sluggish third quarter and lost by three points.

Rufus Keebahe led the scoring charge for the Phantoms with 22 points, followed by Reid with 12 points and Bob with 9. Longhoma and Elijah Dugi crashed the boards for seven rebounds apiece and Keebahe swiped four steals in the loss.

Both teams will host the Mogollon Mustangs at home Jan. 11.