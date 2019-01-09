Grand Canyon West remains open during government shutdown

An early snowstorm leaves the Grand Canyon Skywalk on the Hualapai Reservation covered in white powder. Grand Canyon West remains open during the current government shutdown. (Photos courtesy of Grand Canyon West)

An early snowstorm leaves the Grand Canyon Skywalk on the Hualapai Reservation covered in white powder. Grand Canyon West remains open during the current government shutdown. (Photos courtesy of Grand Canyon West)

  • Originally Published: January 9, 2019 10:17 a.m.

    • KINGMAN, Ariz. – Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, Grand Canyon West remains open and fully operational for visitors wishing to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking views.

    Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe through its Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, Grand Canyon West’s tourism center has not been affected by the shutdown.

    “We want to make sure there’s no confusion for visitors to the Grand Canyon. We are open and it’s as gorgeous as ever,” explains Colin McBeath, CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, in a press release. “We’re just a quick two-hour ride from Las Vegas, or four hours from Phoenix. We’re here seven days a week to serve one and all.”

    Grand Canyon West, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, is home to the Skywalk glass bridge, Hualapai Ranch and viewpoints such as Eagle Point and Guano Point. Visitors can also boat the Colorado River by booking a tour with the Hualapai River Runners, or schedule a helicopter tour of the canyon.

    For more information, go to www.grandcanyonwest.com.

    Information provided by Grand Canyon West

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.