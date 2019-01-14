Tanker rolls over creating chocolate river on I-40

A river of chocolate was flowing in the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff Jan. 14 after a tanker truck carrying 40-thousand gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over, according to DPS.
Information provided via DPS tweet
