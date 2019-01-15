Grand Canyon Conservancy recruits 10,000th supporter

Retail Operations Manager Duncan Petrie (left) and Visitor Experience Specialist Clint Pastorius recruited Grand Canyon Conservancy’s 10,000 supporter last month. The non-profit organization recruited 10,000 supporters between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2018. (Photo/Grand Canyon Conservancy)
