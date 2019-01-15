Grand Canyon West remains open during shutdown

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, Grand Canyon West remains open and fully operational for visitors wishing to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking views.
Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe through its Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, Grand Canyon West’s tourism center has not been affected by the shutdown.
“We want to make sure there’s no confusion for visitors to the Grand Canyon. We are open and it’s as gorgeous as ever,” explains Colin McBeath, CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, in a press release. “We’re just a quick two-hour ride from Las Vegas, or four hours from Phoenix. We’re here seven days a week to serve one and all.”
Grand Canyon West, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, is home to the Skywalk glass bridge, Hualapai Ranch and viewpoints such as Eagle Point and Guano Point. Visitors can also boat the Colorado River by booking a tour with the Hualapai River Runners, or schedule a helicopter tour of the canyon.
More information is available at www.grandcanyonwest.com.
Information provided by Grand Canyon West.
More like this story
- Grand Canyon West remains open during government shutdown
- Grand Canyon West reaches 1 million visitors, gearing up for 2016 tourism
- More than 4,000 visitors celebrate Skywalk’s 10th Anniversary
- One-third of paving completed on unpaved road to Grand Canyon West
- Grand Canyon West destinations expected to surpass 1.1 million visitors in 2016
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.