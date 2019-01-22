APS encourages residents to take apply for bill assistance during shutdown

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Coconino County Community Services is stepping up to let Grand Canyon community members know there are services available to them, including electric bill help from Arizona Public Service (APS) and other utility assistance and rent assistance.

Social Services caseworker Teresa Gault said APS is providing funds of up to $400 for families of federal employees affected by the government shutdown in the Grand Canyon community.

“All they have to do is provide a federal ID and show their connection to the service account, and they can receive up to $400 for each (APS) account,” she said.

Earlier this month, APS announced a special fund of $500,000 designated specifically for Arizonans who have been affected by the federal government shutdown, as well as bolstered their existing customer existence fund by $1.5 million for those who are struggling to pay their electricity bills because of a sudden financial hardship. APS said in a press release that assistance will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify.

Gault said Coconino County Community Services also has other assistance programs available for residents that help with utility expenses aside from APS and rental assistance.

“For income-eligible households, we offer assistance with electric, gas, wood, propane and water,” she said. “We can offer utility assistance if the utilities are included in the rent as well. We also offer rent and move-in assistance with deposits.”

The organization also aims to help residents with their budgeting skills by offering one-on-one coaching and financial empowerment workshops, available at the county’s offices in Williams and Flagstaff.

Gault said more sessions at Grand Canyon may be held if necessary, but that all services are available at the Williams office on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at the Flagstaff office five days a week.