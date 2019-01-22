Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 23

Friday Night Flix: “White Boy Rick” Jan. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “White Boy Rick” (Rated R) starring Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt and Bel Powley. The story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr., who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Supper Cafe Jan. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a light meal from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18. The meal is free for Grand Canyon community residents and will be held each Friday as the shutdown continues.

Flagstaff shopping trip Jan. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Jan. 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Family movie night Jan. 30

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Jan. 30. More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.