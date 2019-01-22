Food Pantry offers assistance to Grand Canyon families, individuals

Serena Sloan, a resident of Grand Canyon and employee at Grand Canyon Conservancy visits the Food Pantry set up at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center. The pantry is offering help to families and NPS employees who are impacted by the government shutdown. More information is available from Grand Canyon Rec Center. To donate, contact Mike Scott at gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.(Loretta Yerian/WGCN
