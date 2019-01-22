Freshman council member Brady Harris appointed vice mayor

Brady Harris, who was sworn in one month ago to the Tusayan Town Council, was appointed vice mayor by a unanimous vote. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 22, 2019 10:40 a.m.

    • Brady Harris, who was sworn in one month ago to the Tusayan Town Council, was appointed vice mayor by a unanimous vote. Vice Mayor Becky Wirth, who was not up for re-election, will continue to serve on the council but cited personal commitments and time constraints in declining to serve as vice mayor at this time. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

