Freshman council member Brady Harris appointed vice mayor

Brady Harris, who was sworn in one month ago to the Tusayan Town Council, was appointed vice mayor by a unanimous vote. Vice Mayor Becky Wirth, who was not up for re-election, will continue to serve on the council but cited personal commitments and time constraints in declining to serve as vice mayor at this time. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
