“Öngtupqa” performers take musical performance on the road

Matthew Nelson plays clay pots during a recent performance of “Öngtupqa” in Camp Verde. (Photo/Larry Simkins)

Matthew Nelson plays clay pots during a recent performance of “Öngtupqa” in Camp Verde. (Photo/Larry Simkins)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 22, 2019 12:52 p.m.

    • photo

    Gary Stroutsos plays a Hopi long flute. (Photo/Larry Simkins)

    photo

    Clark Tenakhongva sings and plays rattles. (Photo/Levi Davis)

    Öngtupqa is the Hopi name for a Grand Canyon and also the name of the new project which features recordings from the oldest instruments of the Southwest. The trio performed at the Desert View Watchtower on the South Rim last year and have now taken the show to other parts of the state.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.