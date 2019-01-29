Ducey appoints new director of Arizona State Parks and Trails

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced the appointment of Robert Broscheid as the director of Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Since 2013, Broscheid has served under Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper as the director and chief executive officer of Colorado Parks & Wildlife, where he focused on improving conservation and sustainability initiatives and strengthening public-private partnerships to improve customer experiences. Prior to his work in Colorado, Broscheid served at the Arizona Game and Fish Department for 18 years, including as the deputy director for the agency from 2008-2013.

“I’m honored to be joining Arizona Parks and Trails and look forward to working with the dedicated men and women at the department to explore new opportunities to enhance Arizona’s parks,” said Director Broscheid. “Arizona is full of diverse landscapes, rich cultural history, and outdoor recreation opportunities. These parks belong to everybody, and my top priorities will be to help preserve and protect these natural resources for the enjoyment of all visitors.”

Broscheid holds a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management from Arizona State University and is a graduate of the National Conservation Leadership Institute.

Information provided by Office of the Governor