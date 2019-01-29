Grand Canyon Youth river storytelling event Feb. 7 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Youth will hold its first ever ‘River Stories Told Live’ fundraiser Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

This evening of fast paced river storytelling will feature local legends and fresh new voices, all in support of Grand Canyon Youth’s river programs for young people.

Speakers will include Brad Dimock, Scott Thybony, Laura Fallon, George Bain, Jean-Phillippe Clark and Emma Wharton. Storytellers are limited to 10 minutes or less and will be speak on the theme ‘Oops! Lessons Learned from the River.’

Tickets are $10 and are available online in advance at gcyouth.org or at the door. An event raffle will include a $1,000 gift certificate from Wildland Trekking Company and outdoor gear from Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters.

All proceeds from this event benefit Grand Canyon Youth’s outdoor programs, which provide an experiential education for young people (ages 10-19) along the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. The Grand Canyon Youth’s programs promote personal growth, environmental awareness, community involvement and teamwork among people of diverse backgrounds.

Financial support for this event has been provided by Wildland Trekking Company and Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters.



Information provided by Grand Canyon Youth