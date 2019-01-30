Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 30

Family movie night “Happy Feet” Jan. 30

A family movie night will be held at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center Jan. 30. This week’s film is “Happy Feet.” More information is available at (928) 638-3389.

Friday Night Flix: “Johnny English Strikes Again” Feb. 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Johnny English Strikes Again” (Rated PG) starring Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller and Olga Kurylenko. After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Super Bowl Party Feb. 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Super Bowl Party from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb 3. Community members are encouraged to stop by, watch the game (or the commercials and have snacks. The event is family-friendly and alcohol-free.

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 4, 15 and 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 4, 15 and 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Williams and Bearizona trip Feb. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Feb. 7. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

HeartSaver CPR class Feb. 16

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Feb. 16. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Dodgeball Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open dodgeball games in the gym from 5 to 7 p.m.

Open Gym Sundays

Grand Canyon School will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible Study offered on Mondays

A weekly Bible study will meet Mondays at 7 p.m. at Tusayan’s Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. Everyone is invited to attend.

Community Choir meets Tuesdays

The Grand Canyon Community Choir meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center piano room. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The workout club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. in the Rec Center multi-purpose room. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.